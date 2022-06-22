Juxtaposed against the bustling traffic of Biscayne Boulevard, you can find a lush oasis at Mimo Garden Center. Past the entrance marked by a large shipping container, you'll eye row upon row of plants beckoning to you to take them home and make them yours. Take a relaxing stroll through the verdant space and stock up on all your favorite houseplants — like Swiss Cheese monsteras, snake plants, and plenty of low-maintenance cacti and succulents. Once you've selected your new plant-babies, the staff will supply care instructions to ensure your green friend flourishes. If your gardening skills need more than fertilizing, the center offers curated arrangements that make for unique gifts, as well as installation services to bring your dreams of a backyard jungle to life.