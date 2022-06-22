Get your pooch off of the couch and tell them to make some friends already. Tails & Trails Park's eight-acre site boasts two large enclosed settings — one for large dogs, the other for small dogs — so your furry friends can romp around on the grass (manicured on the regular) to their hearts' content. There's also a wash station to freshen up Fido after the rolling around is done, and drinking fountains that offer multiple heights so Doggo doesn't have to balance on hind legs. For the human set, Tails & Trails has restroom facilities and extensive bike and walkways that extend all the way to Doral Meadow Park. Bonus: The dog park includes and a children's playground, allowing parents to do double duty. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. till sunset.