Best Wine List

Luca Osteria

Luca Osteria
Photo courtesy of Luca Osteria

A glass (or bottle) of wine with dinner is a surefire way to elevate your meal. At Luca Osteria, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's Italian culinary paradise in the heart of Coral Gables, the wine list isn't a 20-pound doorstop, but it presents a fine selection of Italian wines. There are wines from other parts of the world, too — from California and Oregon, from France and Argentina, even one bottle from the Finger Lakes in upstate New York. As for us, we'll stick with the Italian offerings — say, a pet-nat from Emilia-Romagna with our patate fritte. We'll definitely pair the light and refreshing vermentino with our pasta al limone before treating our palate to a smooth, easy-drinking rosso di Montalcino as we slice into a plate of double lamb chops with their accompanying anchovy- and garlic-rich bagna càuda. But hey, you do you. And if you're on the fence or feel overmatched, don't hesitate to ask the staff for a recommendation (or request guidance from the chef himself). The restaurant's tagline is "Good Pasta, Good People," but they might consider completing the trifecta by adding "Good Wine."

Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

Platano Soup
Photo by Ines Ayra
Platano Soup

Fifteen years ago, dining in Southwest Miami-Dade consisted of evenings at chain restaurants. Chef Adrianne Calvo saw the need for a high-quality establishment and set up shop in a suburban shopping center. The Johnson & Wales graduate quickly made a reputation for herself by offering fine-dining plates like New Zealand lamb, Black Angus reserve steaks, and fresh burrata. The restaurant became popular with local diners who no longer needed to drive for miles to access fine dining. Today Calvo owns several restaurants, including the revamped Redfish by Adrianne at Matheson Hammock Park, but Chef Adrianne's remains her flagship.

Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)

The Globe

The Globe

It's unclear how the Globe earned its name. It could be for the collection of cartographic globes displayed behind the lacquered wood bar, or perhaps it's the undeniable feeling that patrons have suddenly been transported a world away from Miami's hypermodern dining scene. Owners Danny and Lorraine Guiteras opt for fresh roses and handpainted frescoes over the whole Tulum-inspired fad. Black-and-white films screen behind the bar. There's live jazz every Saturday night (no DJs), imparting the feel of an old New York salon or Paris café. Family-owned since 1997, the Globe is a sophisticated spot for lunch, dinner, or happy hour (former Coral Gables mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli is a regular). Fortunately, the menu doesn't rotate — the steak frites, fish and chips, pear ravioli, and signature Globe salad are as delectable now as they were 25 years ago.

Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)

Sadelle's

Sadelle's
Photo courtesy of Sadelle's

Sadelle's started in New York City as Major Food Group's (the folks behind Carbone) version of a brunch palace. Here in Miami, it quickly became the buzziest place in town to get a bagel. This Coconut Grove stunner is a fever dream of breakfast and lunch classics that take you back to your gluttonous childhood, from pigs-in-a-blanket to tuna melts (try one on a salt-and-pepper bagel), triple-decker sandwiches, and salads so huge you'll wonder whether you've started a lettuce shortage by ordering one. For pure nostalgia, the restaurant offers New York breakfast favorites like smoked salmon, whitefish, sable, or salmon salad platters served with tomatoes, capers, and a bagel of your choice. Going with friends? Splurge on the "Sadelle's Tower," an assortment of bagels, fish spreads, and veggies on an Instagrammable tower.

Best Restaurant (Brickell)

Stanzione 87

Stanzione 87
Katie June Burton

Even as too many schmancy restaurants keep popping up in Brickell, Stanzione 87 manages to continue to deliver on its promise of a top-quality meal, in this case, pizza. The wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies arrive with their crusts perfectly blistered, their centers impossibly molten. Opt for classic Margherita if youre a purist, or top it with sausage and peppers for a flavor bomb. Those who are feeling more adventurous might opt for the decadent truffle white pizza. (More of a subs and wings type? Stanzione's fine if you skip the pizza altogether. But whatever you do, leave room for the Nutella calzone.

Best Restaurant (Downtown)

All Day

All Day
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

When All Day closed amid the pandemic, Miami lost one of its great coffee shops and restaurants. Then, as if by magic, partners Chris MacLeod and Camilla Ramos reopened the downtown Miami jewel this past March. From 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. each and every day, the restaurant serves eggs, pastries, drinks, mimosas, and more. At least as important, though, is the fact that All Day, like all great coffee shops, serves as a gathering place (and in some cases an office) for remote workers looking to escape their bedrooms. The little café also pledges to give workers fair wages, to source its food responsibly, and to give back to the neighborhood where it resides through donations and events — and providing a safe, welcoming space to linger with a fine cup of coffee.

Best Restaurant (Wynwood)

Kyu

Kyu
Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Hip and modern, Kyu offers a diverse menu of shareable plates, wines, and cocktails that are perfect for a night out or celebratory dinner. The Asian-fusion presentations are simple yet elegant and delicious, and the generous portions check the always crucial value box. A number of dishes on the menu are creations you likely won't see anywhere else, like hamachi crispy rice, charred summer corn, and a wood-fired Thai fried rice stone pot. Speaking of wood-fired, for every tree burned to fuel Kyu's grill, they replant five.

Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality Group

Fifteen years ago, when Michael Schwartz opened a bistro in the Design District, the neighborhood was still a leap of faith for the chef. There were no Dior and Gucci stores, no public art on the streets, no pop-up installations. Schwartz earned a reputation for creating dishes with well-sourced ingredients. He termed his food "genuine" for the way he treated it: without any tricks — only respect. That philosophy earned the chef a James Beard Award for Best Chef: South in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Michael's has a fresh, new look to match its uber-chic neighbors. And while the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant has turned decidedly exclusive, Michael's continues to welcome everyone. So, whether you're dripping in a diamond Rolex or sporting a Fitbit, stop in for a genuinely superb meal.

Best Restaurant (MiMo/Little River)

Naomi's Garden

Yaron Yemini opened Naomi's Place in honor of his mother, but the Israeli restaurant has become a community place of belonging and love. Three decades ago when Yemini and his wife, Shula, opened Naomi's Garden on a shoestring, the restaurant was little more than a shack with a tiny kitchen, but the Yeminis set about making it their own. They started out serving Israeli food, but the menu turned to Haitian and Creole cuisine when the local ladies they hired commenced cooking the food they grew up with. Today Naomi's Garden serves some of the best Haitian food in Miami in an idyllic garden setting. The format is simple: You choose a meat or main vegetable dish (oxtail, fried chicken, fried snapper, goat stew, and spinach stew are some of the options), then add sides (rice and peas, fried plantains, steamed vegetables, and macaroni, to name but a few). Finally, you can up the heat level with house-made pickles or condiments. Then, choose a seat in the lush garden and enjoy. It's one of Miami's best bargains, set in one of the most charming settings.

Best Restaurant (Miami Beach)

Kosushi Miami

Kosushi Miami
Photo by Fillippo Bamberghi

Sure, we know. Miami is home to a zillion sushi restaurants. What makes this Brazilian-based one any better than the rest? And better than all of the other restaurants in Miami Beach? It's not merely executive chef Edwin Delgado's Asian fusion dishes and the craft of his sushi chefs — although there is that. It's not merely the intriguing cocktail list constructed by Brazilian mixologist Márcio Silva. (Though there's that, too.) It's not merely the stunning interior design, a spiraling wood effect created by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, although there is that, too. It's not even the impressive Michelin star awarded to its original location in São Paulo, Brazil. It's all of those things together that make this place, whose name translates to "number one," our choice.

