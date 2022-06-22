Do you dream of a shirtless Hugh Jackman floating in a water tank with suction cups stuck to his head? Have you wondered what Miami will potentially look like if we ignore rising sea levels? Don't worry, we'll have rowboats. Although Lisa Joy's (Westworld) 2021 sci-fi thriller Reminiscence was mostly filmed in New Orleans (one of the main locations was that city's abandoned Six Flags — creepy!), the production crew shot aerial drone footage of the Magic City, then CGI'd permanent high tide and dreariness. The film scored a decisive 36 percent splat on Rotten Tomatoes and inspired New York Times critic Manohla Dargis to label it "highfalutin, lightly enjoyable mush." Thanks for the memories, Hugh!