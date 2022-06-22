Though caffeine is a daily must for Miamians, we've traditionally sought out cafecitos when we want to perk up.Until Joel and Leticia Pollock decided to roast beans in Wynwood, that is. At first the couple distributed their beans wholesale, but they began introducing locals to the brand by selling cold brew from a tricked-out bicycle at food truck roundups. Panther was so well received that the Pollocks decided to open a brick-and-mortar shop in Wynwood. In doing so, they brought coffee culture to Miami. Now they pour their fragrant cups of goodness out of multiple locations, and you might spot their beans in shops as far-flung as New Jersey and Michigan. But their home will always be Miami.