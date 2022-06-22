Over the past decade and a half, the mother-daughter duo of Nicole Valenzuela and Rosana Mattioli has mastered the art of elegant swimwear. Nikki's Beachhouse Boutique's collection of vibrant bathing suits, lingerie, and even bridal beachwear uses high-quality materials and fuses styles from Valenzuela's native West Coast and our own backyard. Whether you're shopping online or at the brick-and-mortar stores in Coconut Grove and South Miami, one thing is guaranteed: You won't find anything basic. Splurge on a reversible bikini set and a white cotton coverup or a matching canvas tote and floppy hat set.