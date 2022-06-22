You could visit one of the new, bourgeois cigar lounges that are popping up all over Miami's shmanciest neighborhoods, but why mess with a proven formula? Set in the heart of Little Havana, Cuba Tobacco Cigar Co. rose to prominence during the U.S. cigar boom of the '90s when the shop, owned by the Bello family, launched its Havana Sunrise brand, whose popularity made CTCC the largest producer of cigars in the U.S. But the family has been rolling cigars for far longer — ever since founder Don Bello opened a factory in Las Villas, Cuba, in 1896. With roots firmly planted in el exilio Miami, the family-owned shop is still going strong — and so are the cigars.