Since its 2021 grand-opening spectacle with Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, and A-listers galore, Strawberry Moon has kept the momentum going as the buzziest pool in town. Good vibes abound in the 30,000 square foot space on the third-floor deck of the Goodtime Hotel, the well-publicized partnership between club mogul David Grutman and entertainer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams. The little details add up to a memorable day in the sun, with pinstripe awnings, pastel tiling, and scalloped bar seating among the art deco touches. On weekends, the pool evolves into a turnt club landscape with a rotation of DJs – DJ Purple, DJ Don Hot, and Ariel Assault, among others — delivering the beats. the cocktails can be as colorful as the pool's frolickers, which helps to make Strawberry Moon the best splash around.