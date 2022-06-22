Sykes Ace Hardware in Little River is located along an always-chaotic stretch of NE 79th Street — three lanes of traffic heading full-steam toward Biscayne Bay — but the cognoscenti don't sweat the hassle. People get nostalgic for the smells of their childhood and it's hard not to revel in the sensory delights of an old-timey hardware store. Step inside Sykes and you're greeted with an aromatic mingle of ALL THE THINGS jammed inside this wondrous rabbit warren: lawn fertilizer, paint thinner, mothballs, urinal cakes, as well as hardware-store dust and the homey scent of Mrs. Meyer's dryer sheets. Whether you need one tiny screw or a Big Green Egg, you'll likely score it here. Sykes employees (yes, they are helpful!) serve a cross-section of customers that mirrors the diversity of Miami: day laborers, contractors, guys who just bought a boat. A grandma holding a circular-saw blade who takes her place at the end of the checkout line that snakes around the store. "It's all good, I'm happy to wait," she says. "I've been coming here for over 50 years, starting when I was a little girl with my mama. I could go to Home Depot, but why do that to save a dollar? This feels like home."