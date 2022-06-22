Anyone who's spent a summer in Miami gets it: The heat can be unbearable. But there are things that can lure even a diehard thermophobe out of their air-conditioned indoor comfort. Like frozen lemonade from A.C.'s Icees, whose proprietor, Allan Cohen's, has been cooling off Coconut Grove residents and visitors since 1978. Hasten to David T. Kennedy Park any day from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m., and you'll spy the beloved A.C.'s truck serving up its delectable frozen treats in three flavors: cherry, piña colada, and good old lemon. As you sip your heatstroke away through your spoon/straw, have a seat in the park, relax, and chuckle at the panting dogs. (Be sure to bring cash, though; A.C.'s doesn't accept credit cards.)