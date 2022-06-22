It's South Beach, you've been out drinking with friends and you're hangry. You're also too dressed up in club attire for fast food. So you ask yourself a vital question: What would Beyoncé do? Well, she'd whisper to Jay-Z, who'd ask the driver to stop at Cheeseburger Baby. This Washington Avenue staple has been serving Miamians and visitors a steady diet of burgers and fries since 2001. And, yes — the Queen Bey and Jay did eat here, and so have dozens of celebrities in need of a little late-night nourishment, including Kanye, Mario Wynans, Star Jones, Dwayne Wade, and David Beckham (who went back for seconds on the same day). That's a lot of star power for a tiny burger joint. But don't just go for the celebrity sightings. Go for the juicy burgers and crisp fries (there are vegan options, too) served daily until 4 a.m.