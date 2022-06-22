Chasing that high on the cheap, legal, and low-key? Alcohol not cutting it? Kava and kratom teas may be your answer, and the best bar that serves them in Miami is Syndicate Wynwood. There are different strains and types available depending on your preference, ones that can leave you feeling relaxed or even euphoric, and none priced over $20. You can ride your buzz exploring the venue, but Wynwood's art scene welcomes your expandable mind as soon as you step outside. Go wander, find a cheap bite to eat at the Taco Stand, Zak the Baker, or the Salty. If you prefer to stay put, Syndicate offers plenty of seating, not to mention board and card games to play with friends. Dogs are considered regulars at the venue, too. Syndicate is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. for you to enjoy, as they like to say, "all the buzz, none of the booze."