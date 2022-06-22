At the southwestern edge of Las Olas Boulevard's main drag, the legendary Fort Lauderdale diner known as "The Flo" continues to pack 'em in after 80-plus years. The dynamic charm and unpretentious vibe the Floridian boasts are like no other, particularly amid the endless influx of new and often bougie Fort Lauderdale offerings. There are floor-to-ceiling framed photos — historic snaps of the Las Vegas Strip, a wall of Marilyn Monroes — and decades-old newspaper articles posted throughout. There's the central boardroom-like table with office chairs around it, and you just might catch owner Butch Samp perched at its head. And the food, available 24/7, ranging from massive three-egg omelets to a towering chicken-salad club sandwich to a ten-ounce New York strip steak. The Flo never skimps, so you may well leave with leftovers.