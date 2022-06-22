We howl with happiness at this stunning, stylish Design District restaurant, whose restaurant name means "great wolf" and whose lounge name means "moon." The artfully designed Japanese-Peruvian dishes are best consumed in the open-air dining room with double-story ceilings or on the hidden outdoor terrace, located next to Prada and across from Chanel. It's like eating fashion while being surrounded by it. Just don't wear your tightest designer jeans, because — fair warning — while the fare seems light, you won't be able to resist finishing everything on your plate and then ordering more.