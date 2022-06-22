Yes, Lower East Coast kind of falls into the "hypebeast" category, but you've got to hand it to partners Rees Escobar, Jonathan Rodriguez, and Steven Sanz: They've proven they're more than capable of curating a shopping experience. Unlike most streetwear stores, LEC doesn't seem particularly interested in stocking brands like Supreme and A Bathing Ape. Rather, this is a place where you can discover the next big thing. And that's on purpose. The shop, which includes a bookstore, is about championing emerging brands. The quality is excellent, which means you'll pay more than you would at a mall chain, but if you're looking to break the addiction to fast fashion, LEC is your cure. Some of our favorite labels here include Stray Rats, Carhartt WIP, and Real Bad Man.