A small, unpretentious store with barred windows and neon signs advertising "Delta 8" and "CBD," Herbin Livin Smoke Shop appears, at first glance, to be your average Miami head shop — but it's much more once you step inside. The shelves are filled with the familiar array of grinders, glass pipes, and rolling papers, of course, but the shop also sells its own line of high-quality CBD and CBD-infused goods and boasts a private, outdoor lounge area. Choose from a wide selection of CBD products including wellness gummies from Martha Stewart's collection, pain creams, and skin patches — all with the guidance of the store's friendly and CBD-knowledgeable employees.