Since relocating to the downtown bayfront from Vizcaya in 2017, the Museum of Science has been the go-to place for families on a rainy day, when it's too hot outside, or any darn time. The sprawling, five-story campus has something for kids of all ages, including an aquarium and planetarium to provide a perspective that's broader, higher, and deeper than ground level. The first floor houses a rotating series of special exhibitions, which means there's something new with each season. If the young'uns simply must have a screen in front of their faces, there's a super-cool multimedia River of Grass room that drops them into a virtual Everglades. It's just like the real thing, but without those pesky kid-eating alligators. Admission is $30; $25 for kids 4 to 11. Annual memberships start at $109 for individuals and $199 for families. The museum's open every day of the year.