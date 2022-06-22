Support Us

Best Casino

Seminole Coconut Creek Casino

This year has been about a return to normalcy, and nothing says Stop telling me what to do, I'm living my best life like stepping back into a casino for some good old-fashioned fun. Seminole Coconut Creek offers everything you need to enjoy a night out at the gamblin' hall, without all the fuss. Smoke-free areas that are actually smoke-free, slots, roulette, and poker rooms. Live music from artists you love but forgot existed — and a decent steakhouse, to boot. Sure, other places advertise some sort of South Beach/gambling fusion, but sometimes you just want to get in and get out with less money in your pocket without all the hoopla.

Best Adult Cabaret

Vixens Cabaret

There are certainly strip clubs where it's the total norm for bored AF-looking gals do an unenthusiastic little ass shake and call it a day. This is not the case at Vixens, in fact, it is never the case. With a tag of "The Sexy Circus" donning its logo, a Vixens outing is a multifaceted, entertaining experience where everyone leaves happy. On a given night, you might see world-renowned DJ Paul Oakenfold in the DJ booth. Or perhaps you'll catch its full-on circus show, with high-flying chicks twirling around on polls, swinging through hoops, or breathing fire. Or maybe it's an average day and you're craving a slice of Sinful Double Chocolate Cake. Whether you're rockin' it in a VIP booth, champagne room, or Vixens' skybox, bring all the bills and prepare for a good time. You'll use 'em and not feel about it.

Best of Miami® 2022

Best of Miami® 2022

