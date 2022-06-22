Sasa Café Italiano is less a restaurant and more an invitation to a home-cooked dinner. Salvatore "Sasá" Savarese and his wife Loiris opened the café, which occupies a little house just off downtown Hollywood's main dining and shopping strip, in 2016. This little gem serves a modest menu of Italian dishes based on Sasa's own recipes from his birthplace of Meta di Sorrento on the Gulf of Naples. All the pasta dishes are molto bene: a rich fettuccine with a meaty ragú, gnocchi with butter and sage, and lobster ravioli with pomodoro. For dessert, order an espresso and a slice of "Sasa" cake (chocolate cake with orange and amaretto) while you soak in the rustic old-country surroundings, including tin toys, Sasa's own artwork, and oldies spinning on the restaurant's jukebox.