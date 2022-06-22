There's something whimsical about Barton G., the Magic City restaurant with a flair for the dramatic. It's the type of place you go to impress your Tinder date or when you want to feel like every dish you order deserves its own photo shoot. Seriously, where else are you encouraged to pose for pics with a giant fork? That's especially true for dessert, where you can order a Marie Antoinette cotton candy bust — a two-foot-high twist of pink cotton candy "hair" artfully arranged atop a mini-mannequin head that's accompanied by a slice of vanilla cake. Or end it all on a giant note with The "Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all," the most expensive dessert on the menu. A platter's worth of chocolate and bling, it includes a brick-like s'mores-and-dulce-de-leche tart topped with toasted marshmallow meringue that's torched tableside. It's presented beside a giant faux gold brick and delivered by a sparkler-waving server along with a giant hundred-dollar bill for that Insta-worthy glam shot before you dig in.