Anyone on a dating app knows: Your dog is your best date. They're great company, provide plenty of hugs and kisses, and when it comes time to pick a place for dinner, they don't quibble with your choice. That's why Sawa Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect place to treat yourself and your pampered pooch. Located in the Shops at Merrick Park, Sawa has a beautiful outdoor courtyard with bright yellow patio umbrellas that provide shade. You and your furry friend will each have your own dedicated menu. Your pup can start with tapas of gourmet baked biscuits or grain-free jerky strips before digging into the main course: chicken breast, steak kebab, or an Angus burger patty, all fresh off the grill. Add a side of rice (white or brown) and you've got a dish fit for a prince(ss). For dessert, there are frozen doggie cups for your best mate while enjoy ice cream, cake, house-made baklava, or another glass of roe.