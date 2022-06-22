A fixture in South Miami since the late 1990s, the AMC Sunset Place 24 continues to offer blockbuster films, award contenders, and international and independent cinema. With a whopping 24 screens in operation, it is a bona fide megaplex that offers a variety of options for your viewing pleasure. The mall where it resides has seen better days, but you can still find great places to eat and drink before or after the movie. In contrast to some newer theaters in the area, Sunset keeps costs relatively reasonable and offers a discounted ticket on Tuesdays. Equipped with 3D, IMAX, and Dolby Cinema, AMC Sunset Place 24 beats sitting on the couch when you want to watch a big, brash Hollywood spectacle. It's what Nicole Kidman means when she says, "Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel."