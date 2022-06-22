You cannot get a better burrata panini with roasted peppers and pesto — anywhere. Or Italian panini, made with mozzarella, mortadella, ham, salami, tomato and pesto. Or the signature Brunito's panini, with stracciatella, bresaola, tomato and olive pâté, and Mimmo's panini, with mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato and olive pâté. Why? Because all those cheeses are made right here, on the premises of Mimmo's Mozzarella Italian Market, daily. "Cheese Factory" is right there in the name. Fair warning: These crunchy panini with their creamy and fragrant homemade insides are addictive. So whether you order to eat there, order to go, or order for delivery, you're going to want another one the next day. Our advice: While you're ordering, stock up on cheese, too, to ward off cravings until next time.