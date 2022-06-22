With lush mangroves, water hazards aplenty and pops of palms throughout, Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne is what Miami golf dreams are made of. This year the par-72 bayside course officially celebrates its 50th birthday. And five decades in, it remains on top of its game, from its mammoth par-five first hole to the dogleg right over water that awaits on the iconic seventh to an 18th that features water, water, everywhere but straight ahead. There are a couple of things any emerging or seasoned golfer should bring with them for a round at Key Biscayne: ample supplies of both self-confidence and spare balls. The course's finest feature might be its egalitarian nature: It's owned by Miami-Dade County and open to the public. You can buy a membership and save a bundle on each round, but locals who golf only occasionally catch a break on greens fees too.