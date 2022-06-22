Chef Karla Hoyos might be best known as the first Latina chef de cuisine at the Bazaar by José Andrés. The chef had plans to open a restaurant that celebrated her Mexican roots when Andrés contacted her with a higher calling: Can you drop everything and help coordinate the on-ground efforts for World Central Kitchen, feeding Ukrainian refugees as they enter Poland? Without hesitation, Hoyos was on the first overseas flight she could find. The chef has been documenting the humanitarian efforts on her Instagram, giving the world a firsthand view of war's shattering effects on everyday people. Hoyos has captured how, when she sees a family crossing the border, she and fellow volunteers first hand them cups of hot cocoa as a show of caring. For now, Miamians will have to wait to enjoy the talented chef's food, but when she returns, you can be sure there'll plenty of love to go around.