$800,000 for that shithole? That's pretty much the entire premise of Menephta Fernandez's darkly hilarious TikTok videos. The self-appointed chisme real estate critic provides ruthless takedowns of the most indefensible listings on Miami Zillow. $625,000 for a log cabin in Biscayne Park that "might be" made of Dade County pine? Sure. $1.9 milli for a geodesic dome with a pink bathtub in North Miami Beach? OK. $895,000 for a Pinecrest home with shag carpet and an avocado-colored dishwasher? That's the market, baby! South Florida real estate agents are already freaking out about Fernandez's videos — at least one has objected to her use of "private" photos. "The MLS is not the Illumi-fucking-nati!" Fernandez clapped back. Then she let out her signature cackle — and kept recording.