Sadelle's started in New York City as Major Food Group's (the folks behind Carbone) version of a brunch palace. Here in Miami, it quickly became the buzziest place in town to get a bagel. This Coconut Grove stunner is a fever dream of breakfast and lunch classics that take you back to your gluttonous childhood, from pigs-in-a-blanket to tuna melts (try one on a salt-and-pepper bagel), triple-decker sandwiches, and salads so huge you'll wonder whether you've started a lettuce shortage by ordering one. For pure nostalgia, the restaurant offers New York breakfast favorites like smoked salmon, whitefish, sable, or salmon salad platters served with tomatoes, capers, and a bagel of your choice. Going with friends? Splurge on the "Sadelle's Tower," an assortment of bagels, fish spreads, and veggies on an Instagrammable tower.