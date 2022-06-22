If all great stories are love stories, so is the tale behind Fort Lauderdale restaurant the Katherine. Named for Miami chef Timon Balloo's wife, the restaurant is an ode to the dishes the two recall from their travels. While Balloo's eponymous Miami restaurant taps into his Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian heritage, the Katherine gives fans a chance to explore Balloo's personal hit list. Eating off mismatched china in a bistro-like ambiance, guests a variety of seafood, vegetables, and comfort foods flavored with Balloo's signature touch. Take the clam chowder fries, a nod to Balloo's childhood in the San Francisco Bay area plus part of his career working in Belgium, and sprinkled with his wife's love of clams and French fries. A slow-braised duck orecchiette inspired by visits to Italy is kissed with the rich flavor of the chef's favorite meat. And delicately spiced jerk chicken thighs — crisp on the outside and tender on the inside — pay homage to Balloo's Caribbean roots. If it's hard to choose which story to explore, don't worry: You're guaranteed to taste romance in each and every dish.