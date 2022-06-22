Here's a riddle: Where in Miami can you make a vegan, a carnivore, a sweet tooth, and a seafood lover all happy at once? The answer is: Smorgasburg. The Wynwood-based open-air food market, open only on Saturdays, offers almost anything your heart (and stomach) desires. Freshly shucked oysters? Check! Raclette dripping with cheese? Check! Barbecue, burgers, and pillowy dumplings? Check, check, and check! This outdoor food hall originated in New York City before popping up around the world in cities like Osaka and São Paulo. It gets pretty busy — you'll want to ask a friend to save a spot for you at one of the picnic tables while you peruse the 60-plus vendors and their offerings.