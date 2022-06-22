You say you jog along Miami's urban thoroughfares, cheek-by-jowl with reckless drivers and raging Pollo Loco customers? What? Are you nuts? Find peace and serenity along the 8.9 miles of Black Creek Trail, which winds northwestward along its namesake canal from Black Point Park and Marina to SW 176th Street and Lindgren Road near Larry and Penny Thompson Park in West Miami-Dade. Pace yourself along the paved path, lulled by the lush greenery. You're likely to spot birds and amateur fishermen, maybe even a manatee or two. But you won't have to contend with traffic.