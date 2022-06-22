Tucked away in downtown Miami near the Edgewater neighborhood nestles a beauty of a park that adds natural charm to an otherwise concrete-covered part of the city. Margaret Pace Park is home to plenty of open waterside green space where on any given day one can find families playing soccer, locals practicing yoga or meditation, and the occasional outdoor martial-arts class for those trying to hone their eye of the tiger. The park has tennis courts that are open to the public at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as basketball courts and volleyball nets. Picnic tables allow for any gathering (bring your own pastelito trays and cake), all with a gorgeous view of Biscayne Bay. The park is fun for the whole family, right down to the dog park for four-legged friends and children's playground for those pesky offspring — not to mention ample bathrooms so no one has to hold it in. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.