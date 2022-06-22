Strip-mall eating isn't for everyone. But Kon Chau is the exception that proves the rule. Nothing beats spending a Saturday morning hearing the clacking of ceramic dishes and cackling of conversation while stuffing your pie hole with freshly made dim sum. Make sure to arrive hungry, because you need to try at least one of everything. Classics include sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf, turnip cakes, shrimp dumplings, and wonton soup. Feel adventurous? Try the chicken feet with black bean sauce ($4.65), or the beef tripe ($4.65). No matter what you taste at Kon Chau, you'll leave satiated and happy.