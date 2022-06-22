If you want to spend a leisurely morning at a Parisian café, you can book a flight to France — or drive to North Miami. Café Creme is a quaint bistro next door to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Miami. The large covered patio is a friendly hive of activity around the breakfast table, a gathering spot where you might find everyone from local politicians to parents with strollers to randos popping in for a caffeine fix. The café offers housemade quiches, benedicts, fluffy omelets, and delicious pastries. Don't sleep on the croissants — especially the ones filled with almond custard.