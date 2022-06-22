You don't need to journey all the way to Key West for that island life feel. Only about an hour from Miami, camping overnight at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park will make you wonder why humans live in houses and apartment buildings. Hiking, fishing, snorkeling, diving, paddling, picnicking, sunbathing, swimming — the park offers it all. That, plus more than 40 campsites, complete with electrical outlets to help you stay connected if you can't bear to cut the cord. If you seek a true escape from the modern world, there's a "Primitive Group" camping area where no electricity is available. The park is also accessible to those who use wheelchairs. Travel by boat or RV? The grounds are equipped with water and sewer hookups. Pets and alcohol are permitted, so your most vital needs are met. Reserve your site today, happy camper!