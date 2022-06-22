Jaylen Waddle entered his 2021 rookie season with a lot of hype surrounding him and what he could bring to the Dolphins' offense. He has delivered on the promise of his stellar play, and then some. Waddle, a finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year, finished the season with 104 receptions – the most by a rookie in the sport's history – but his true impact came as a dynamic playmaker that defenses had to respect, which opened up the Phins' offense that the franchise had desperately missed. Waddle enters this upcoming season as an established threat, and a cornerstone of the Dolphins' future. Not bad for a first-year player, and just the beginning of a beautiful career in Miami.