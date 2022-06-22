Where will you watch the World Cup this year? If you're a Brazil fan, or if you're of a mind to sip some really good caipirinhas and graze on feijoada buffet-style while you watch the weekend matches, you'll be at Boteco Miami with us. Of course, fútbol is only part of what makes Boteco such a dandy place to chill. We've been coming here for more than a decade for the beef milanesa topped with fried eggs, the moqueca made with mahi-mahi and shrimp, the linquiça slider, the endless orders of pão de queijo — and samba, among other pleasures.