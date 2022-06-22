Hidden natural gems like Oleta River State Park make our hometown a go-to spot for kayakers. And thanks to the Oleta River Outdoor Center (786-274-7945; oletariveroutdoors.com), which operates a concession inside the park, you can get into the water with no fuss, whether you choose to rent a single-person kayak ($35 for an hour and a half) or a tandem vessel ($45). Beginners and veterans alike will find suitable routes that are conveniently marked on a visitor map. No matter which route you select, you'll find yourself among the mangroves and marshy plant life that give South Florida its natural distinction. And if you make it out far enough, you'll find yourself on an island where generous boaters might just offer you one of their brews on the beach. Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 hour before sunset; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 hour before sunset.