It ain't the Panama Canal or the Transcontinental Railway, but on the local scale of Major Urban Accomplishments, the Miami Beach Beachwalk is a monumental feat. Finally, a car-free path that spans the seven miles of the City of Miami Beach from south to north (and vice versa)! And with ocean views, no less! Just in time for Memorial Day of 2022, the final piece of the beachfront path was completed, meaning bicyclists can now pedal from South Pointe Park all the way up to 87th Street and the border with Surfside without encountering a single car — not even an intersection! If you glance past the sea grape trees to the east, you'll catch our world-famous beach, and to the west, the art deco and more modernist architectural wonders of Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. But don't forget to look straight ahead, as you will be sharing this new thoroughfare with gaggles of pedestrians, joggers, and in-line skaters. Note: Intrepid two-wheelers can roll well beyond where the pavement ends if they care to — all the way up to Haulover Inlet.