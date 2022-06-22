Every year, there's an "it" restaurant so trendy that even if you could afford it, you wouldn't be able to get a reservation. This is the year of Sexy Fish, the London-based restaurant that can best be described as what would happen if the Little Mermaid dropped acid and decided to eat all of her ocean friends. The restaurant is a fishy fantasy, yet somehow it isn't tacky. The servers are dressed in shimmery, sea-life attire, sushi and fusion dishes are all prepared with precision by chef Bjorn Weissgerber. There are seafood towers, caviar service, and a dessert platter served in a giant clamshell. (But someone else is footing the bill, so why not order them all?) The pièce de résistance is a trip to the bathroom, where you'll encounter a lifelike sculpture of a mermaid (in the ladies' room) or one of Daniel Craig as James Bond (in the men's). Sexy Fish is your answer when your friends ask, "Where do you want us to take you for your birthday?"