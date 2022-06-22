It isn't often you find restroom stalls with full-length doors —you know, the kind that extend all the way to the floor — let alone in a public facility. But the bathrooms at Palm Court in the Design District offer privacy and more. In addition to men's and women's rooms, there's a genderless "everyone" restroom for anyone who might need it. In the ladies', you'll find soft, warm lighting and a full-length mirror for last-minute fit checks. Next to the sinks are your choice of paper towels or a Dyson hand dryer. Feeling antsy? Distract yourself with the Buckminster Fuller-designed geodesic dome in the courtyard on the street level or chill in the comfortable lounge area out front while your girlfriend touches up her lipstick.