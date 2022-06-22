Lot 11 is a skater's 48,000-square-foot dream. The spacious deck allows for all disciplines — skateboarding, scootering, BMX, and inline or quad skating. The park prioritizes Miami's dynamic cityscape with new obstacles that pay homage to iconic street spots. But what really makes Lot 11 stand out is the skaters themselves. Every stranger becomes a homie here as soon as you drop into the bowl. Glide through the rails, stairs, transition zone, and street plaza — all at no charge and sheltered from Florida's unpredictable rains beneath the deck of Interstate 95. Even if you don't skate (yet), you can catch vintage pop-ups, art shows, and concerts here on a regular basis, or just hang out and people-watch. No matter your experience, age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or attire, Lot 11 is the ideal spot to break in those wheels.