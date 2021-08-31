The best parks offer a chance to get away from your busy day and escape to the outdoors, and no place is better for escaping than Greynolds Park. The park almost feels like it doesn't exist in Miami; its wooded forests and hilly landscape make it seem as though it was plucked from a more northern state, and the park's built architecture is more reminiscent of castles and camp cabins than the wooden pavilions you see elsewhere. While other outdoor parks in South Florida rely on wide-open spaces and unobstructed views, Greynolds isn't afraid to use winding roads, diverse elevation, and dense tree cover to break lines of sight to ensure that visitors are always turning corners and discovering something new, creating an allure of wonder and mystery. Park facilities include a children's playground, bike paths, a bird rookery, and a boathouse and jetty on the Oleta River, which winds alongside the grounds and offers cool(er) riverside banks for visitors to lounge on beneath shady trees. As one of Miami-Dade County's oldest parks and a designated historic site, Greynolds Park is a beautiful spot for anyone looking to escape into a renowned wilderness. Hours: sunrise to sunset.