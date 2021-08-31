If Holi Vegan Kitchen had a motto, it would be "Anything you can cook, I can cook vegan —and better." The casual eatery offers a list of everything you could want to eat, only vegan. Tacos? Check! Quesadilla? Check! Burgers? Four different kinds, to be exact (a Beyond burger, an Impossible burger, a black bean burger and a lentil burger — $13 to $16). Holi has meatball heroes, Italian sausage sandwiches, pizzettas, pancakes, and scrambles. Everything is made to order, so it's fresh and delicious. And if you want to go the "healthy vegan" route, Holi's got you covered with smoothies, salads, bowls, and fresh-pressed juices. So take your carnivorous bestie and see what they think: You might just have a new date for Meatless Monday.