There's something magical about a little pocket of savory corn flour filled to the absolute brim with as much meat, cheese, avocado, or whatever the heck else you want — and Doggi's Arepa Bar provides just the right kind of alchemy. With a laundry-list menu of arepas ranging from the classic "Reina Pepiada" to the more adventurous "arepa de pulpo" (octopus), Doggi's offers a wide selection of scrumptious mouthfuls that will have you spilling some of their contents on your plate only to scoop them up when you're done for an after-meal treat. There's a vegan and vegetarian section of the menu, and plain cheese arepas for those of us who aren't lactose intolerant or who're willing to pay with few abdominal cramps. The crispy texture of the Doggi's arepas make every bite a pleasure to enjoy, and the flavors require no sauces or toppings — though you may as well sample the sauce spread Doggi's has available.