When Alex Karavias opened Meraki Greek Bistro in early 2017, downtown Miami got a go-to spot for affordable taverna fare. But Karavias had always kicked around the idea of an American-style diner, and late last year he and chef/partner Giannis Kotsos doubled down downtown with the Miami Diner. The décor is retro, from the black-and-white checkered floor to the booths and barstools, vintage memorabilia and the refurbished Seeburg jukebox — albeit with a significant splash of Miami Vice pink and blue and a strong hit of neon. The diner is open late on weekends and serves breakfast all day, every day. There are plenty of non-breakfast options, though —chicken wings, coconut shrimp, burgers, subs, salads, pasta dishes and entrées like steak and eggs and Greek lemon chicken. Milkshakes come in all the classic flavors, but the adventurous diner diner might want to try "The Munchies," made with mint chocolate chip ice cream infused with CBD oil and finished off with a brownie or a mint chocolate Kit-Kat. If milkshakes aren't your beverage of choice, there are soda floats, local craft beers, and, of course, coffee. The partners have also opened a second location on Alton Road in Miami Beach.