Joaquin del Olmo stumbled into the wedding business when a friend asked him for a favor. A Cuban immigrant living in California at the time, del Olmo noticed that all his friends were getting married at a young age. One asked him to create the flower arrangements for their wedding. Their options were to spend the money on flowers or save the money for a honeymoon. Del Olmo had never made floral arrangements, but his friend made an appeal to his creativity. The arrangements turned out so impressive that even the caterer was in awe. So began del Olmo's side hustle, which grew into a flower shop. He organized debutante balls, did catering, and later rented a space that contained a bridal shop. Years later, he moved his family to Miami and changed careers. But ultimately the wedding business summoned him back. He and his daughter Vivian run J. Del Olmo Bridal Gallery & Couture on Miracle Mile. They pride themselves in providing excellent customer service and making every bride-to-be feel special. Like her father, Vivian loves weddings and considers it an honor to be part of such a special day in a woman's life.