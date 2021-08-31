Juan Chipoco's stylish outpost in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisine into dishes that are packed with color, texture, and flavor. Eclectic iterations of ceviche and tiraditos (fine slices of fresh fish bathed in leche de tigre and other reductions) are a good place to start, and the list of nigiri and rolls offers something for everyone. Some entrées to seek out on your visit: the duck rice steamed in black beer, and the filet mignon, which is covered in an exotic blend of coffee, cardamom, and star anise. The ambiance is as eye-catching as the food, with textured gray walls dressed up with koi fish designs, gold leaf, and shelves lined with books, family portraits, and antiques from Chipoco's home.