Roller skating has taken over the country like it's the 1970s all over again. This is especially true in Miami, with our swaying palm trees and blue skies — we have the perfect backdrop for a leisurely ride on small wheels. If skating outdoors is your thing, you'll find that the cool ocean breeze and optimal sunset views at South Pointe Park make for a great spot. Honorary mentions include Lummus Park, where you can people-watch as you skate, and Lot 11 Skate Park if you're more adventurous. But when it comes to the absolute best place to skate, Super Wheels Skating Center takes the cake. The indoor roller rink is a Miami landmark, having opened in 1987 under its previous name, Hot Wheels Skating Center. Not much has changed — the rink has kept its retro look alive. Think disco balls, colorful strobe lights, Memphis-design carpet, and glow-in-the-dark art on the walls. Super Wheels keeps it fun with themed nights and events, as well as guest DJs such as DJ Laz. If you're a sucker for nostalgia, you won't want to miss Adult Nights, held every Monday, when mostly '70s and '80s hits dominate. Even if you didn't grow up in Miami during that time, you'll be able to escape to a different era, one when skaters glided across the wooden floor to the likes of Debbie Deb, Afrika Bambaataa, and Michael Jackson.