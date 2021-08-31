Ever gone to a doughnut shop and wished your delicious morsels of fried dough were a little more...badass? That's the central idea behind LuchaDough, a professional wrestling-inspired pop-up shop that sells gourmet doughnuts with a hardcore twist. Co-owners Christian Aparicio and Nicole Gallego, AKA Señor and Señorita LuchaDough, travel to different locations every weekend — usually breweries and venues staging wrestling matches — to sell their "squared circle" doughnuts, which are adorably reminiscent of a wrestling ring. While the company's branding and signature tagline ("Delicious F'n Donuts") lean in to the edgy side, their gourmet products are anything but unsophisticated. The "Trailblazer" doughnut ($4.25), made with maple-bourbon glaze and cayenne candied bacon is a high-class blend of sweet, salt, and spice on an airy brioche. For diehard Miami flavor fans, LuchaDough offers the "MVP" ($4), filled with guava cream cheese and topped with white chocolate and Biscoff cookie crumbles. For info on where LuchaDough will show up and throw down next, check its Instagram Stories @luchadough for hours and location. They sell out quickly, so show up early!