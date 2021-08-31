In July, the Miami Herald opined that Wynwood has "lost its hipster crown," Lawnstarter having declared Fort Lauderdale the fourth-best city for hipsters. (Who's going to tell the Herald it's been years since hipsters thought of Wynwood as cool?) What's Miami's true hipster epicenter? That would be the Upper Eastside. Thanks to (semi-)affordable rents and oh-so-hip businesses, the area is popular with in-the-know residents. But what sets it apart is the Biscayne Corridor, where kitschy, neon-lit motels dot the landscape and a major thoroughfare manages to feel intimate. (Once Biscayne Boulevard reaches the North Miami city limits, it becomes a six-lane monstrosity and all bets are off.) You can take a gastronomic journey on the strip with stops at the likes of El Bagel, Phuc Yea, Cafe Kush, Tigre, Chica, and Ms. Cheezious, or visit hangouts like the Vagabond Hotel, the Selina Miami Gold Dust, and, a teensy bit off the boulevard on 79th Street, the Anderson. By the way, Herald: Everyone knows the best hipster cities are the ones clickbaity sites aren't writing about.