Best Free Wi-Fi

Miami-Dade Public Library

Miami-Dade Public Library

Spend more time at the library! It really does not get any better than the wireless internet access and related services offered throughout the Miami-Dade Public Library system (MDPLS). At the main branch — as well as at any branch in the system —Wi-Fi access is offered free of charge and accessible on any of your personal devices. If you do not happen to have a personal device, you can use the library's computer services if you have a library card (which is also free). There are plenty of spots to settle in, maintain social distance, and immerse yourself in whatever it is you're doing. Not feeling being holed up inside with other humans just yet? Or maybe you're a little too far from the downtown digs of the main branch. At participating locations, you can avail yourself of the library system's wireless connection without going inside, no library card required. Call to see if your branch offers the service or look it up via mdpls.org/drive-up-wi-fi; then park your car (or yourself) in a designated area and hook up to the Wi-Fi.

Best of Miami® 2021

