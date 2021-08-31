Simple ingredients and preparations are the essence of this modern Greek restaurant by chef Michael Mina, situated on the ground floor of the Aventura Mall. The indoor/outdoor space combines all that you expect to find in an excellent restaurant: a stellar menu, seductive cocktails, intimate ambiance, and exceptional service. What's not to love? The menu includes everything from simple, classic appetizers to lavraki (sea bass), fagri (Mediterranean snapper), Maine lobster pasta, and other fish-based entrées to a hearty entrée of lamb chops. Begin your meal with a hummus plate at the cozy bar before moving on to complete the experience in the rustic dining room, a neutral palette set off by white wall planks and hanging modern lights amid pops of blue. Don't leave without a taste of baklava or bourbon-vanilla rice pudding.