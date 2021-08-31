Asian grocery stores vary widely in the scope of their products. While many small markets in South Florida carry specific ingredients — be it chewy rice cakes for tteokbokki, pickled mustard greens for your homemade dan dan noodles, vibrant seaweed salad, or a huge selection of instant noodles — what's available often depends on the nationality of the store's owners and regular shoppers. But Foodtown doesn't seem to adhere to any specific region or demographic; it stocks an extensive array of, like, everything. The produce section rivals that of Whole Foods in terms of assortment, though for a fraction of the cost. Cilantro, culantro, Thai basil, and mung bean sprouts all cost less than a dollar per bundle. Oyster, enoki, king trumpet, beech, and shiitake mushrooms are also readily available on the cheap. The tofu shelf is overwhelming, as is the seafood section, which offers standard grocery fare like salmon fillets along with more exotic items (see: shark meat; live frogs). The cafeteria in back offers some seriously delicious and seriously cheap samosas, and Cubanos are sold alongside mooncakes at the bakery counter to the right of the cash registers. If you're looking for an eclectic, affordable shopping experience, get yourself down to Foodtown.