An unforgettable dish we tasted at Zitz Sum perfectly encapsulates what chef/owner Pablo Zitzmann is doing at his new restaurant, a culinary mashup of Asian, Mexican, Latin American, and Italian influences: the pork in brodo, a hybrid dumpling-tortellini riff on wonton soup. Ground pork shoulder is flavored with aromatics, then tucked into a tortellini-like wrapper and plunged into a Japanese dashi broth infused with Parmesan rinds and a touch of soy. Native Colombian Zitzmann's love affair with Asian cuisine dates back to his days at Nobu under chef Thomas Buckley and stints in Hong Kong, Japan, and Hawaii. He returned to Miami in 2014 and opened No Name Chinese. That spot closed in 2019, but Zitzmann revived its Instagram account during the pandemic to launch a home-based takeout service. Success propelled him and wife/partner Natalia Restrepo to open their Coral Gables restaurant earlier this year, with chef de cuisine Guido Parodi bringing an Argentinian-Italian element to the mix. Although the menu changes frequently, the best of Zitz Sum can be found in dishes like Parodi's charred cabbage, brined in a sweet and salty liquid and charred over Japanese charcoal, then mopped with an onion purée and chile vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and dry miso. Another Italian-Asian-Latin blend: shrimp har gow served in the chef's stew-like ragout flecked with minced pork and garnished with fresh cilantro.