Yellow Green Farmers Market is more than a market: The sprawling, 100,000-square-foot weekend venue is a destination all its own. You could spend an entire Saturday or Sunday here shopping for everything from farm-fresh produce, local honey, and baked goods to spices, hummus, and quail eggs. Start your adventure with a coffee or fresh-pressed juice, then shop to your heart's content. The market hosts local farmers and artisans, and their prices are much lower than those at the supermarket, so don't be surprised if a week's worth of veggies costs around $20. Hungry for lunch? Options include barbecue, Cuban sandwiches, ceviche, wood-fired pizza, Thai food, and more. When you're done shopping, relax under one of Yellow Green's massive tiki huts with a cold beer or wine from one of the on-premises bars and listen to live music. Yellow Green could be one of the best things to happen to South Florida.